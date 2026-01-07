MapScan is the official blockchain explorer platform in the MapNode ecosystem, designed to provide transparent, fast, and accurate lookup of transactions, smart contracts, wallet activity, and on-chain staking information. MapScan works closely with ecosystem platforms such as MapWallet, MapCEX, MapSwap and MapScan's staking validator system, ensuring comprehensive transparency and investment efficiency. MAP is the main utility token used across the entire MapNode ecosystem, users can use MAP to: Staking and receive daily rewards; Pay for transaction fees, swaps, and DeFi services; Participate in the Savings to Earn system.