MapNode Price Today

The live MapNode (MAP) price today is $ 0.01627, with a 1.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01627 per MAP.

MapNode currently ranks #5253 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 MAP. During the last 24 hours, MAP traded between $ 0.01462 (low) and $ 0.01888 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.09310747380915738, while the all-time low was $ 0.002878044767601932.

In short-term performance, MAP moved +1.37% in the last hour and -6.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.82K.

MapNode (MAP) Market Information

Rank No.5253 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 4.82K$ 4.82K $ 4.82K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.27M$ 16.27M $ 16.27M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain MATIC

