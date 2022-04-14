MBD Financials (MBD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MBD Financials (MBD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MBD Financials (MBD) Information Metaverse Business District (MBD) aims to empower every individual to own and control their financial freedom by creating an intuitive digital cross-chain platform in the metaverse. The project will provide opportunity for every unique individual as well as communities, businesses, and charitable organizations to thrive in a decentralized, photorealistic digital world where equitable services are readily available. Official Website: https://mbdfinancials.com Whitepaper: https://docs.mbdfinancials.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xaAf449Bf8A33a32575C31BA8CBb90612Dd95aCFa Buy MBD Now!

MBD Financials (MBD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MBD Financials (MBD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 361.35K $ 361.35K $ 361.35K Total Supply: $ 40.00B $ 40.00B $ 40.00B Circulating Supply: $ 25.94B $ 25.94B $ 25.94B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 557.20K $ 557.20K $ 557.20K All-Time High: $ 0.000688 $ 0.000688 $ 0.000688 All-Time Low: $ 0.000001013727336322 $ 0.000001013727336322 $ 0.000001013727336322 Current Price: $ 0.00001393 $ 0.00001393 $ 0.00001393 Learn more about MBD Financials (MBD) price

MBD Financials (MBD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MBD Financials (MBD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MBD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MBD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MBD's tokenomics, explore MBD token's live price!

How to Buy MBD Interested in adding MBD Financials (MBD) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy MBD, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy MBD on MEXC now!

MBD Financials (MBD) Price History Analysing the price history of MBD helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore MBD Price History now!

MBD Price Prediction Want to know where MBD might be heading? Our MBD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MBD token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!