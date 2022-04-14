Qitmeer Network (MEER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Qitmeer Network (MEER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Qitmeer Network (MEER) Information Qitmeer Network is a public blockchain based on the MeerDAG consensus, aiming to provide comprehensive solutions for distributed applications and organizations. With the MeerDAG consensus protocol and a Layer1+Layer2 multi-layer network structure, Qitmeer Network addresses issues such as block size and network congestion, significantly improving network throughput and performance. It also offers a stable and secure value layer and a flexible and scalable application layer, demonstrating excellent scalability and compatibility to support a wide range of application scenarios and ecosystem projects. Official Website: https://www.qitmeer.io/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/Qitmeer/whitepaper/releases Block Explorer: https://evm.meerscan.io/ Buy MEER Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 210.24M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 714.61K
All-Time High: $ 0.2222
All-Time Low: $ 0.002546071135921058
Current Price: $ 0.003399

Qitmeer Network (MEER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Qitmeer Network (MEER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MEER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MEER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MEER's tokenomics, explore MEER token's live price!

