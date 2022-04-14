Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND) Information MetaGalaxy Land offers a blockchain-based next-generation gaming platform and gaming exchange where Investors are able to create and exchange their own customized Planets as NFT’s and participate in the Game as Space Cowboys. Official Website: https://metagalaxyland.com/ Whitepaper: https://metagalaxy.land/litepaper/v2.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xcAb1fd29D6FD64bB63471B666e8dbfC1915bF90E Buy MEGALAND Now!

Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 98.30K $ 98.30K $ 98.30K Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.0007104 $ 0.0007104 $ 0.0007104 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000161726624 $ 0.000000000161726624 $ 0.000000000161726624 Current Price: $ 0.0000983 $ 0.0000983 $ 0.0000983 Learn more about Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND) price

Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MEGALAND tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MEGALAND tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MEGALAND's tokenomics, explore MEGALAND token's live price!

