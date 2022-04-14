Meme AI (MEMEAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Meme AI (MEMEAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Meme AI (MEMEAI) Information

"Explore MEME AI, inspired by Elon Musk's recent tweet recognizing the impact of memes. Our platform offers a AI meme generator and an NFT marketplace, empowering users to have fun while making the most of memes."

MEME AI COIN is more than just a meme generator; it's a unique intersection of technology and comedy, where algorithms learn and play with human quirks. Dive into a world where AI doesn't just learn from humans; it laughs with us!

Official Website: https://memeaicoin.io/
Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x695d38eb4e57e0f137e36df7c1f0f2635981246b

Meme AI (MEMEAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 136.73K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 728.04M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 187.80K
All-Time High: $ 0.04
All-Time Low: $ 0.000007916971873719
Current Price: $ 0.0001878

Meme AI (MEMEAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Meme AI (MEMEAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MEMEAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MEMEAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MEMEAI's tokenomics, explore MEMEAI token's live price!

Meme AI (MEMEAI) Price History

Analysing the price history of MEMEAI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

MEMEAI Price Prediction

Want to know where MEMEAI might be heading? Our MEMEAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

