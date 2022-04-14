Meow Motion (MEOW) Tokenomics
Meow Motion: Where Art meet AI. Welcome to Meow Motion! This unique project brings together the imaginative talent of AI artist Meow Motion from Chicago and OpenAI's Sora. Inspired by their hit piece ""Alcat,"" Meow Motion creates stunning, athletic cat images that promote animal protection and adoption.
Understanding the tokenomics of Meow Motion (MEOW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MEOW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MEOW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
1 MEOW = 0.0000000000225 USD