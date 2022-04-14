MetaVPad (METAV) Tokenomics
MetaVPad (METAV) Information
MetaVPad is a metaverse-themed launchpad that claims to be “building the metaverse, one block at a time.” MetaVPad sees the metaverse as the next generation of the internet and wants to democratize access to its future. It helps fuel, refine, and supercharge different projects building in the metaverse, from social networks over non-fungible token projects to blockchain-based infrastructure and interoperability protocols or even blockchain games.
MetaVPad (METAV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MetaVPad (METAV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of METAV tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many METAV tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
MetaVPad (METAV) Price History
Analysing the price history of METAV helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
METAV Price Prediction
Want to know where METAV might be heading? Our METAV price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
