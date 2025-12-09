The post SEC Approves Decision Concerning Bitcoin and 9 Altcoins – The Dow Jones of Cryptocurrencies May Have Arrived appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the cryptocurrency market doesn’t yet have a comprehensive index like the Dow Jones or S&P 500, Bitwise is one step closer to filling this void. The company’s new exchange-traded product, Bitwise 10 Crypto Index ETF (BITW), has begun trading, offering individual investors and financial advisors access to the 10 largest crypto assets in a single product. BITW’s portfolio includes the following digital assets: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Chainlink, Litecoin, Cardano, Avalanche, Sui, and Polkadot. Bitwise CEO and co-founder Hunter Horsley told CNBC that this conversion makes the company the first to include altcoins like Cardano, Avalanche, Sui, and Polkadot, which don’t currently have spot ETFs, in an ETF from a major asset manager. “This step significantly broadens the investor base that can access various crypto assets,” Horsley said. “This is particularly important for assets without a spot ETF.” According to the CEO, this ETF also provides significant accessibility for smaller investors who invest through individual retirement accounts (IRAs) or pension funds and are only able to access ETFs. BITW, previously an index fund containing the same assets, has been converted to an ETF and is now listed on the stock exchange with $1.5 billion in assets under management. The ETF structure provides additional benefits to investors by offering greater trading flexibility, tax advantages, and lower costs, along with broader trading permissions. This development follows an expanded wave of ETFs that followed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024. Since then, asset managers have sought approval for a wider range of ETFs, from altcoins like Sui and Aptos to Trump-themed tokens and memecoins like Dogecoin. However, as the market matures, crypto assets are beginning to take on their own dynamics, suggesting that broad-based products like BITW could offer a diversification tool similar…

The post Twenty One Capital Launches on NYSE with 43,000+ Bitcoin, Aims to Lead Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Twenty One Capital, a Bitcoin-native company backed by major institutions, launched on the NYSE under ticker XXI with a 43,514 BTC treasury valued at $3.9 billion, positioning it as the third-largest public corporate Bitcoin holder. Strong institutional support from Cantor Fitzgerald, Tether, Bitfinex, and SoftBank drives Twenty One Capital’s NYSE debut. Founded by Jack Mallers, the company aims to become the largest publicly traded Bitcoin holder while building Bitcoin-based financial products. With 43,514 Bitcoin in reserves, valued at approximately $3.9 billion, it trails only MicroStrategy and MARA Holdings among public firms. Discover Twenty One Capital’s NYSE launch with its massive Bitcoin treasury. Explore institutional backing and future plans for Bitcoin-centric finance. Stay ahead in crypto investments today. What is Twenty One Capital and Its NYSE Launch? Twenty One Capital is an institutionally backed Bitcoin-native company that launched for public trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker XXI following a business combination with Cantor Equity Partners. Co-founded by Jack Mallers, it holds 43,514 Bitcoin worth about $3.9 billion, establishing it as the world’s third-largest public corporate holder of the cryptocurrency after MicroStrategy and MARA Holdings. The launch underscores growing institutional interest in Bitcoin as a reserve asset. How Does Twenty One Capital Plan to Utilize Its Bitcoin Treasury? Twenty One Capital intends to leverage its substantial Bitcoin holdings to develop a corporate architecture supporting financial products built on the asset, including native lending models and capital market instruments. According to company statements, this approach aims to provide investors with exposure to Bitcoin’s value while generating recurring revenue through Bitcoin-centric operating businesses. Mitchell Askew, head of Blockware Intelligence, highlights the backing from powerful institutions like Cantor Fitzgerald—a Federal Reserve Primary Dealer—and Tether, the leading stablecoin issuer, as a sign of its potential influence in financial markets. The firm’s early…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.