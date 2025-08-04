What is Meta xStock (METAX)

Meta xStock (METAx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. METAx tracks the price of Meta Platforms, Inc (the underlying). METAx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Meta Platforms, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Meta xStock Price Prediction

Meta xStock Price History

Meta xStock (METAX) Tokenomics

How to buy Meta xStock (METAX)

METAX to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Meta xStock What is the price of Meta xStock (METAX) today? The live price of Meta xStock (METAX) is 750.57 USD . What is the market cap of Meta xStock (METAX)? The current market cap of Meta xStock is $ 750.57K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of METAX by its real-time market price of 750.57 USD . What is the circulating supply of Meta xStock (METAX)? The current circulating supply of Meta xStock (METAX) is 1.00K USD . What was the highest price of Meta xStock (METAX)? As of 2025-08-04 , the highest price of Meta xStock (METAX) is 2,291.83 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Meta xStock (METAX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Meta xStock (METAX) is $ 58.51K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

