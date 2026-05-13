MetYa Price Today

The live MetYa (MY) price today is $ 0.050065, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current MY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.050065 per MY.

MetYa currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,505,564, with a circulating supply of 30.09M MY. During the last 24 hours, MY traded between $ 0.04788802 (low) and $ 0.050432 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.483186, while the all-time low was $ 0.04788802.

In short-term performance, MY moved +0.26% in the last hour and -2.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 147.45K.

MetYa (MY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.51M$ 1.51M $ 1.51M Volume (24H) $ 147.45K$ 147.45K $ 147.45K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 48.74M$ 48.74M $ 48.74M Circulation Supply 30.09M 30.09M 30.09M Total Supply 974,184,424.9418 974,184,424.9418 974,184,424.9418

The current Market Cap of MetYa is $ 1.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 147.45K. The circulating supply of MY is 30.09M, with a total supply of 974184424.9418. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 48.74M.