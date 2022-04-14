Mey Network (MEY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mey Network (MEY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mey Network (MEY) Information Mey Network is an innovative ecosystem powered by MeyFi and Meychain, enabling secure, scalable, and efficient asset tokenization and decentralized finance. Mey Network is a global tokenized real estate investment platform aimed at revolutionizing real estate investment, management, and transactions. Official Website: https://mey.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.mey.network/mey-network Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x8bFAc1b375bf2894D6F12fb2Eb48B1C1a7916789 Buy MEY Now!

Mey Network (MEY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mey Network (MEY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.24M $ 7.24M $ 7.24M Total Supply: $ 2.30B $ 2.30B $ 2.30B Circulating Supply: $ 284.31M $ 284.31M $ 284.31M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 58.60M $ 58.60M $ 58.60M All-Time High: $ 0.06421 $ 0.06421 $ 0.06421 All-Time Low: $ 0.02039484590784851 $ 0.02039484590784851 $ 0.02039484590784851 Current Price: $ 0.02548 $ 0.02548 $ 0.02548 Learn more about Mey Network (MEY) price

Mey Network (MEY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mey Network (MEY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MEY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MEY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MEY's tokenomics, explore MEY token's live price!

How to Buy MEY Interested in adding Mey Network (MEY) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy MEY, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy MEY on MEXC now!

Mey Network (MEY) Price History Analysing the price history of MEY helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore MEY Price History now!

MEY Price Prediction Want to know where MEY might be heading? Our MEY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MEY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!