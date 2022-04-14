MINE COIN (MIH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MINE COIN (MIH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MINE COIN (MIH) Information MIH aims to become the next-generation payment platform by combining the strengths of traditional payment systems with the benefits of blockchain technology. The core goal of the project is to integrate a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) model into a conventional PG (Payment Gateway) system to provide an efficient and reward-based payment environment for both users and merchants. Official Website: https://mineholdings.io/ Whitepaper: https://mih.gitbook.io/mine-holdings Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x27fC525dc7393A3219bBE8c93b6226e448f52FdF Buy MIH Now!

MINE COIN (MIH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MINE COIN (MIH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 2.00B $ 2.00B $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 414.80M $ 414.80M $ 414.80M All-Time High: $ 0.3663 $ 0.3663 $ 0.3663 All-Time Low: $ 0.004984983031285195 $ 0.004984983031285195 $ 0.004984983031285195 Current Price: $ 0.2074 $ 0.2074 $ 0.2074 Learn more about MINE COIN (MIH) price

MINE COIN (MIH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MINE COIN (MIH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MIH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MIH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MIH's tokenomics, explore MIH token's live price!

How to Buy MIH Interested in adding MINE COIN (MIH) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy MIH, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy MIH on MEXC now!

MINE COIN (MIH) Price History Analysing the price history of MIH helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore MIH Price History now!

MIH Price Prediction Want to know where MIH might be heading? Our MIH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MIH token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!