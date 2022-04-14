MIU (MIU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MIU (MIU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MIU (MIU) Information MIU is a cat-themed, community-driven meme token on the Sui Network, combining fun and utility. Zero tax, and strong community support. Official Website: https://miucoin.org Whitepaper: https://miucoinsui.medium.com/miu-tokenomics-distribution-everything-you-need-to-know-ffa6fe04cb7d Block Explorer: https://suiscan.xyz/mainnet/coin/0x32a976482bf4154961bf20bfa3567a80122fdf8e8f8b28d752b609d8640f7846::miu::MIU/txs

MIU (MIU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MIU (MIU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 900.00T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 26.91M All-Time High: $ 0.00000012 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000007952973096 Current Price: $ 0.0000000299

MIU (MIU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MIU (MIU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MIU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MIU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

