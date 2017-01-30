Join MEXC Today
Maker Price(MKR)
The current price of Maker (MKR) today is 1,568.4 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.31B USD. MKR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Maker Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.15M USD
- Maker price change within the day is +1.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 834.85K USD
Track the price changes of Maker for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +23.787
|+1.54%
|30 Days
|$ +213.8
|+15.78%
|60 Days
|$ +121.1
|+8.36%
|90 Days
|$ +489
|+45.30%
Today, MKR recorded a change of $ +23.787 (+1.54%), reflecting its latest market activity.Maker 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +213.8 (+15.78%), showing the token's short-term performance.Maker 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, MKR saw a change of $ +121.1 (+8.36%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Maker 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +489 (+45.30%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Maker: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.68%
+1.54%
+4.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DAI is issued by the full mortgage of the assets on the chain, and it is 1:1 anchored with the US dollar. MKR is the governance and equity token of the system. MakerDAO has more than 500 active partners around the world, including international payments, remittance systems, supply chain finance companies, e-sports and gaming platforms, etc.
|1 MKR to VND
₫41,272,446
|1 MKR to AUD
A$2,431.02
|1 MKR to GBP
￡1,176.3
|1 MKR to EUR
€1,380.192
|1 MKR to USD
$1,568.4
|1 MKR to MYR
RM6,697.068
|1 MKR to TRY
₺60,493.188
|1 MKR to JPY
¥227,261.16
|1 MKR to RUB
₽129,769.416
|1 MKR to INR
₹132,733.692
|1 MKR to IDR
Rp25,711,471.296
|1 MKR to KRW
₩2,196,638.304
|1 MKR to PHP
₱87,297.144
|1 MKR to EGP
￡E.79,611.984
|1 MKR to BRL
R$8,861.46
|1 MKR to CAD
C$2,164.392
|1 MKR to BDT
৳191,187.96
|1 MKR to NGN
₦2,513,455.104
|1 MKR to UAH
₴65,245.44
|1 MKR to VES
Bs134,882.4
|1 MKR to PKR
Rs442,163.328
|1 MKR to KZT
₸807,192.744
|1 MKR to THB
฿51,914.04
|1 MKR to TWD
NT$48,165.564
|1 MKR to AED
د.إ5,756.028
|1 MKR to CHF
Fr1,286.088
|1 MKR to HKD
HK$12,155.1
|1 MKR to MAD
.د.م14,523.384
|1 MKR to MXN
$30,709.272
For a more in-depth understanding of Maker, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
