Melon (MLN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Melon (MLN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Melon (MLN) Information Enzyme, formerly known as Melon Protocol, is an on-chain asset manager which allows users to deploy crypto-trading strategies via vaults. MLN is the native token of the platform and is indirectly paid as gas fees by Enzyme users in a buyback-and-burn token model. Official Website: https://enzyme.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.enzyme.finance/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xec67005c4e498ec7f55e092bd1d35cbc47c91892

Melon (MLN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Melon (MLN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 22.35M $ 22.35M $ 22.35M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 2.99M $ 2.99M $ 2.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 233.055 $ 233.055 $ 233.055 All-Time Low: $ 1.79671464105 $ 1.79671464105 $ 1.79671464105 Current Price: $ 7.47 $ 7.47 $ 7.47 Learn more about Melon (MLN) price

Melon (MLN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Melon (MLN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MLN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MLN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MLN's tokenomics, explore MLN token's live price!

