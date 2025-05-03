What is Melon (MLN)

Enzyme, formerly known as Melon Protocol, is an on-chain asset manager which allows users to deploy crypto-trading strategies via vaults. MLN is the native token of the platform and is indirectly paid as gas fees by Enzyme users in a buyback-and-burn token model.

Melon Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Melon, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MLN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Melon price prediction page.

Melon Price History

Tracing MLN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MLN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Melon price history page.

MLN to Local Currencies

1 MLN to VND ₫ 223,572.24 1 MLN to AUD A$ 13.1688 1 MLN to GBP ￡ 6.372 1 MLN to EUR € 7.47648 1 MLN to USD $ 8.496 1 MLN to MYR RM 36.27792 1 MLN to TRY ₺ 326.75616 1 MLN to JPY ¥ 1,230.39072 1 MLN to RUB ₽ 704.57328 1 MLN to INR ₹ 718.08192 1 MLN to IDR Rp 139,278.66624 1 MLN to KRW ₩ 11,899.15776 1 MLN to PHP ₱ 471.528 1 MLN to EGP ￡E. 431.00208 1 MLN to BRL R$ 48.0024 1 MLN to CAD C$ 11.72448 1 MLN to BDT ৳ 1,035.6624 1 MLN to NGN ₦ 13,659.10416 1 MLN to UAH ₴ 353.4336 1 MLN to VES Bs 747.648 1 MLN to PKR Rs 2,395.19232 1 MLN to KZT ₸ 4,399.73856 1 MLN to THB ฿ 281.2176 1 MLN to TWD NT$ 260.91216 1 MLN to AED د.إ 31.18032 1 MLN to CHF Fr 6.96672 1 MLN to HKD HK$ 65.844 1 MLN to MAD .د.م 78.67296 1 MLN to MXN $ 166.35168

Melon Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Melon, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Melon What is the price of Melon (MLN) today? The live price of Melon (MLN) is 8.496 USD . What is the market cap of Melon (MLN)? The current market cap of Melon is $ 25.21M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MLN by its real-time market price of 8.496 USD . What is the circulating supply of Melon (MLN)? The current circulating supply of Melon (MLN) is 2.97M USD . What was the highest price of Melon (MLN)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Melon (MLN) is 233.055 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Melon (MLN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Melon (MLN) is $ 309.20K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

