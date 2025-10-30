ExchangeDEX+
The live SLIMEX price today is 0.00994 USD. Track real-time SLX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SLX price trend easily at MEXC now.

SLIMEX Logo

SLIMEX Price(SLX)

1 SLX to USD Live Price:

$0.00994
-9.88%1D
USD
SLIMEX (SLX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-03 19:44:48 (UTC+8)

SLIMEX (SLX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0092
24H Low
$ 0.01238
24H High

$ 0.0092
$ 0.01238
$ 0.0201275829066775
$ 0.005582250839159196
-1.49%

-9.87%

-22.95%

-22.95%

SLIMEX (SLX) real-time price is $ 0.00994. Over the past 24 hours, SLX traded between a low of $ 0.0092 and a high of $ 0.01238, showing active market volatility. SLX's all-time high price is $ 0.0201275829066775, while its all-time low price is $ 0.005582250839159196.

In terms of short-term performance, SLX has changed by -1.49% over the past hour, -9.87% over 24 hours, and -22.95% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SLIMEX (SLX) Market Information

No.835

$ 17.23M
$ 1.08M
$ 99.40M
1.73B
10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000
17.33%

BSC

The current Market Cap of SLIMEX is $ 17.23M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.08M. The circulating supply of SLX is 1.73B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 99.40M.

SLIMEX (SLX) Price History USD

Track the price changes of SLIMEX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0010897-9.87%
30 Days$ -0.00006-0.60%
60 Days$ -0.00006-0.60%
90 Days$ -0.00006-0.60%
SLIMEX Price Change Today

Today, SLX recorded a change of $ -0.0010897 (-9.87%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SLIMEX 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00006 (-0.60%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SLIMEX 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SLX saw a change of $ -0.00006 (-0.60%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SLIMEX 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00006 (-0.60%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of SLIMEX (SLX)?

Check out the SLIMEX Price History page now.

What is SLIMEX (SLX)

"Small Slimes, Big Impact – Every Dig Unlocks the Next." SLIMEX is an interactive Web3 gaming ecosystem powered by $SLX, originating from the hit idle RPG Slime Miner and expanding through the Slime IP across games and services. It blends Web2-scale accessibility with Web3 ownership, offering seasonal gameplay, NFT integration, and scalable rewards. With 22M+ users and 150K+ daily players, SLIMEX is building the next-generation network where gaming, creators, and interactive economies thrive.

SLIMEX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SLIMEX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SLX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SLIMEX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SLIMEX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SLIMEX Price Prediction (USD)

How much will SLIMEX (SLX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your SLIMEX (SLX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for SLIMEX.

Check the SLIMEX price prediction now!

SLIMEX (SLX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SLIMEX (SLX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SLX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SLIMEX (SLX)

Looking for how to buy SLIMEX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SLIMEX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SLX to Local Currencies

1 SLIMEX(SLX) to VND
261.5711
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to AUD
A$0.0151088
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to GBP
0.0075544
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to EUR
0.0085484
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to USD
$0.00994
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to MYR
RM0.0416486
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to TRY
0.417977
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to JPY
¥1.53076
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to ARS
ARS$14.3848698
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to RUB
0.803649
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to INR
0.8822744
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to IDR
Rp165.6666004
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to PHP
0.584969
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to EGP
￡E.0.4693668
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to BRL
R$0.0537754
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to CAD
C$0.013916
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to BDT
1.220632
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to NGN
14.4266178
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to COP
$38.5270424
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to ZAR
R.0.171962
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to UAH
0.4185734
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to TZS
T.Sh.24.5431522
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to VES
Bs2.19674
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to CLP
$9.37342
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to PKR
Rs2.8286258
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to KZT
5.2899686
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to THB
฿0.3228512
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to TWD
NT$0.3067484
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to AED
د.إ0.0364798
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to CHF
Fr0.007952
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to HKD
HK$0.0772338
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to AMD
֏3.8200414
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to MAD
.د.م0.092442
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to MXN
$0.1839894
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to SAR
ريال0.037275
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to ETB
Br1.5389108
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to KES
KSh1.2845462
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to JOD
د.أ0.00704746
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to PLN
0.0366786
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to RON
лв0.0438354
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to SEK
kr0.09443
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to BGN
лв0.0167986
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to HUF
Ft3.3411322
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to CZK
0.2100322
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to KWD
د.ك0.00305158
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to ILS
0.032305
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to BOB
Bs0.0689836
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to AZN
0.016898
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to TJS
SM0.091945
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to GEL
0.0269374
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to AOA
Kz9.0610058
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to BHD
.د.ب0.00374738
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to BMD
$0.00994
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to DKK
kr0.0644112
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to HNL
L0.2627142
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to MUR
0.4566436
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to NAD
$0.1731548
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to NOK
kr0.1005928
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to NZD
$0.0172956
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to PAB
B/.0.00994
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to PGK
K0.0420462
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to QAR
ر.ق0.0363804
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to RSD
дин.1.0116932
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to UZS
soʻm119.7590086
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to ALL
L0.8362522
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to ANG
ƒ0.0177926
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to AWG
ƒ0.0177926
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to BBD
$0.01988
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to BAM
KM0.0167986
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to BIF
Fr29.31306
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to BND
$0.012922
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to BSD
$0.00994
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to JMD
$1.6032226
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to KHR
40.080565
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to KMF
Fr4.23444
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to LAK
216.0869522
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to LKR
රු3.040646
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to MDL
L0.1690794
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to MGA
Ar44.77473
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to MOP
P0.0799176
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to MVR
0.152082
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to MWK
MK17.3170704
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to MZN
MT0.635166
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to NPR
रु1.4167482
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to PYG
70.49448
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to RWF
Fr14.50246
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to SBD
$0.0818062
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to SCR
0.147609
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to SRD
$0.38269
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to SVC
$0.0873726
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to SZL
L0.1731548
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to TMT
m0.03479
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to TND
د.ت0.0294721
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to TTD
$0.067592
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to UGX
Sh34.75024
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to XAF
Fr5.65586
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to XCD
$0.026838
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to XOF
Fr5.65586
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to XPF
Fr1.02382
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to BWP
P0.1340906
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to BZD
$0.0200788
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to CVE
$0.9521526
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to DJF
Fr1.76932
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to DOP
$0.6418258
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to DZD
د.ج1.299158
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to FJD
$0.0225638
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to GNF
Fr86.4283
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to GTQ
Q0.076538
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to GYD
$2.0899844
1 SLIMEX(SLX) to ISK
kr1.25244

For a more in-depth understanding of SLIMEX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SLIMEX Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SLIMEX

How much is SLIMEX (SLX) worth today?
The live SLX price in USD is 0.00994 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SLX to USD price?
The current price of SLX to USD is $ 0.00994. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of SLIMEX?
The market cap for SLX is $ 17.23M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SLX?
The circulating supply of SLX is 1.73B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SLX?
SLX achieved an ATH price of 0.0201275829066775 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SLX?
SLX saw an ATL price of 0.005582250839159196 USD.
What is the trading volume of SLX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SLX is $ 1.08M USD.
Will SLX go higher this year?
SLX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SLX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
