What is Cashaa (CAS)

Cashaa is the largest crypto-friendly neo-bank based in the UK banking hundreds of crypto businesses. It is started in 2016, as a P2P cash transfer service from the UK to Asia and Africa (CashAA), using Bitcoin. In late 2017 Cashaa decided to solve the banking issue for the entire crypto industry. Now they are ready with a crypto-friendly banking platform for old and new money.

How to buy Cashaa (CAS)

CAS to Local Currencies

Cashaa Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cashaa, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cashaa What is the price of Cashaa (CAS) today? The live price of Cashaa (CAS) is 0.001976 USD . What is the market cap of Cashaa (CAS)? The current market cap of Cashaa is $ 1.98M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CAS by its real-time market price of 0.001976 USD . What is the circulating supply of Cashaa (CAS)? The current circulating supply of Cashaa (CAS) is 1.00B USD . What was the highest price of Cashaa (CAS)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Cashaa (CAS) is 0.248 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Cashaa (CAS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Cashaa (CAS) is $ 2.63K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

