What is ZeroLend (ZERO)

ZeroLend is one of the largest lending markets in DeFi with domination on Linea, zkSync, Manta, X Layer and Blast with a focus on liquid restaking tokens (LRTs) lending, real world assets (RWAs) lending, and account abstraction with over 200+ million in TVL.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZeroLend What is the price of ZeroLend (ZERO) today? The live price of ZeroLend (ZERO) is 0.00010088 USD . What is the market cap of ZeroLend (ZERO)? The current market cap of ZeroLend is $ 5.54M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZERO by its real-time market price of 0.00010088 USD . What is the circulating supply of ZeroLend (ZERO)? The current circulating supply of ZeroLend (ZERO) is 54.87B USD . What was the highest price of ZeroLend (ZERO)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of ZeroLend (ZERO) is 0.0024776 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ZeroLend (ZERO)? The 24-hour trading volume of ZeroLend (ZERO) is $ 78.09K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

