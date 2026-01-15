ARCS Price Today

The live ARCS (ARX) price today is $ 0.01972, with a 1.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01972 per ARX.

ARCS currently ranks #3859 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 ARX. During the last 24 hours, ARX traded between $ 0.01857 (low) and $ 0.02023 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.98607749, while the all-time low was $ 0.000038844452796442.

In short-term performance, ARX moved +0.05% in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 38.37K.

ARCS (ARX) Market Information

Rank No.3859 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 38.37K$ 38.37K $ 38.37K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 98.60M$ 98.60M $ 98.60M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 5,000,000,000 5,000,000,000 5,000,000,000 Total Supply 5,000,000,000 5,000,000,000 5,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of ARCS is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 38.37K. The circulating supply of ARX is 0.00, with a total supply of 5000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 98.60M.