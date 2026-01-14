ARCS (ARX) Price Prediction (USD)

Get ARCS price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much ARX could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy ARX

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of ARCS % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.02016 $0.02016 $0.02016 +3.81% USD Actual Prediction ARCS Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) ARCS (ARX) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, ARCS could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.02016 in 2026. ARCS (ARX) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, ARCS could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.021168 in 2027. ARCS (ARX) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, ARX is projected to reach $ 0.022226 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. ARCS (ARX) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, ARX is projected to reach $ 0.023337 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. ARCS (ARX) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of ARX in 2030 is $ 0.024504, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. ARCS (ARX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of ARCS could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.039915. ARCS (ARX) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of ARCS could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.065018. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.02016 0.00%

2027 $ 0.021168 5.00%

2028 $ 0.022226 10.25%

2029 $ 0.023337 15.76%

2030 $ 0.024504 21.55%

2031 $ 0.025729 27.63%

2032 $ 0.027016 34.01%

2033 $ 0.028367 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.029785 47.75%

2035 $ 0.031274 55.13%

2036 $ 0.032838 62.89%

2037 $ 0.034480 71.03%

2038 $ 0.036204 79.59%

2039 $ 0.038014 88.56%

2040 $ 0.039915 97.99%

2050 $ 0.065018 222.51% Short Term ARCS Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.02016 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.020162 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.020179 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.020242 0.41% ARCS (ARX) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for ARX on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.02016 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. ARCS (ARX) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for ARX, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.020162 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. ARCS (ARX) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for ARX, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.020179 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. ARCS (ARX) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for ARX is $0.020242 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current ARCS Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.02016$ 0.02016 $ 0.02016 Price Change (24H) +3.81% Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 53.53K$ 53.53K $ 53.53K Volume (24H) -- The latest ARX price is $ 0.02016. It has a 24-hour change of +3.81%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.53K. Furthermore, ARX has a circulating supply of 0.00 and a total market capitalisation of $ 0.00. View Live ARX Price

How to Buy ARCS (ARX) Trying to buy ARX? You can now purchase ARX via credit card, bank transfer, P2P and many more payment methods. Learn how to buy ARCS and get started at MEXC now! Learn How To Buy ARX Now

ARCS Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on ARCS live price page, the current price of ARCS is 0.02016USD. The circulating supply of ARCS(ARX) is 0.00 ARX , giving it a market capitalization of $0.00 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.02% $ 0.000370 $ 0.02019 $ 0.01925

7 Days 0.01% $ 0.000259 $ 0.02019 $ 0.0162

30 Days 0.46% $ 0.00634 $ 0.02026 $ 0.01059 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, ARCS has shown a price movement of $0.000370 , reflecting a 0.02% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, ARCS was trading at a high of $0.02019 and a low of $0.0162 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.01% . This recent trend showcases ARX's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, ARCS has experienced a 0.46% change, reflecting approximately $0.00634 to its value. This indicates that ARX could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete ARCS price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full ARX Price History

How Does ARCS (ARX) Price Prediction Module Works? The ARCS Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of ARX based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for ARCS over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of ARX, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of ARCS. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of ARX. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of ARX to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of ARCS.

Why is ARX Price Prediction Important?

ARX Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is ARX worth investing now? According to your predictions, ARX will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of ARX next month? According to the ARCS (ARX) price prediction tool, the forecasted ARX price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 ARX cost in 2027? The current price of 1 ARCS (ARX) is $0.02016 . Based on the prediction model above, ARX is expected to increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2027. What is the forecasted price of ARX in 2028? ARCS (ARX) is projected to grow by 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- per ARX by 2028. What is the estimated price target of ARX in 2029? Based on your price prediction input, ARCS (ARX) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. What is the estimated price target of ARX in 2030? Based on your price prediction input, ARCS (ARX) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2030. What is the ARX price prediction for 2040? ARCS (ARX) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 ARX by 2040. Sign Up Now