Folks Finance Price Today

The live Folks Finance (FOLKS) price today is $ 3.43, with a 8.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current FOLKS to USD conversion rate is $ 3.43 per FOLKS.

Folks Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- FOLKS. During the last 24 hours, FOLKS traded between $ 3.347 (low) and $ 3.761 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, FOLKS moved -1.70% in the last hour and -1.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 315.08K.

Folks Finance (FOLKS) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 315.08K$ 315.08K $ 315.08K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 171.50M$ 171.50M $ 171.50M Circulation Supply ---- -- Max Supply 50,000,000 50,000,000 50,000,000 Total Supply 50,000,000 50,000,000 50,000,000 Public Blockchain ALGO

The current Market Cap of Folks Finance is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 315.08K. The circulating supply of FOLKS is --, with a total supply of 50000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 171.50M.