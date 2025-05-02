Worldcoin Logo

Worldcoin Price(WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) Live Price Chart

$1.038
+0.87%(1D)

WLD Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Worldcoin (WLD) today is 1.038 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.37B USD. WLD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Worldcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 16.54M USD
- Worldcoin price change within the day is +0.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.32B USD

Get real-time price updates of the WLD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

WLD Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Worldcoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00895+0.87%
30 Days$ +0.249+31.55%
60 Days$ -0.02-1.90%
90 Days$ -0.607-36.90%
Worldcoin Price Change Today

Today, WLD recorded a change of $ +0.00895 (+0.87%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Worldcoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.249 (+31.55%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Worldcoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WLD saw a change of $ -0.02 (-1.90%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Worldcoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.607 (-36.90%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

WLD Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Worldcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.017
$ 1.09
$ 11.95
+0.19%

+0.87%

+7.45%

WLD Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.37B
$ 16.54M
1.32B
What is Worldcoin (WLD)

Worldcoin is an open source protocol, or system, created to help give everyone access to the global economy. It’s designed to be decentralized, meaning that ultimately its supervision and decision making will rest with its community of users.

Worldcoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Worldcoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check WLD staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Worldcoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Worldcoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Worldcoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Worldcoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WLD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Worldcoin price prediction page.

Worldcoin Price History

Tracing WLD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WLD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Worldcoin price history page.

How to buy Worldcoin (WLD)

Looking for how to buy Worldcoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

WLD to Local Currencies

1 WLD to VND
27,314.97
1 WLD to AUD
A$1.6089
1 WLD to GBP
0.7785
1 WLD to EUR
0.91344
1 WLD to USD
$1.038
1 WLD to MYR
RM4.43226
1 WLD to TRY
40.02528
1 WLD to JPY
¥150.18822
1 WLD to RUB
85.90488
1 WLD to INR
87.7629
1 WLD to IDR
Rp17,016.39072
1 WLD to KRW
1,451.7468
1 WLD to PHP
57.75432
1 WLD to EGP
￡E.52.68888
1 WLD to BRL
R$5.85432
1 WLD to CAD
C$1.42206
1 WLD to BDT
126.5322
1 WLD to NGN
1,663.45728
1 WLD to UAH
43.1808
1 WLD to VES
Bs89.268
1 WLD to PKR
Rs292.63296
1 WLD to KZT
534.21708
1 WLD to THB
฿34.31628
1 WLD to TWD
NT$31.98078
1 WLD to AED
د.إ3.80946
1 WLD to CHF
Fr0.85116
1 WLD to HKD
HK$8.0445
1 WLD to MAD
.د.م9.61188
1 WLD to MXN
$20.38632

Worldcoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Worldcoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Worldcoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Worldcoin

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

