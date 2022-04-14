Mocaverse (MOCA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mocaverse (MOCA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mocaverse (MOCA) Information $MOCA is the underlying resource that powers the Moca Network, an interoperable consumer network with a pre-existing ecosystem of 450+ companies seeded by Mocaverse and Animoca Brands. With $MOCA, users can gain access to and participate in consumer dApps in key cultural verticals like gaming, sports, music, and IP. This is enabled by Mocaverse's interoperable infrastructure layer of Account, Identity, Points, and Reputation. Official Website: https://moca.network/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xf944e35f95e819e752f3ccb5faf40957d311e8c5

Mocaverse (MOCA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mocaverse (MOCA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 256.29M Total Supply: $ 8.89B Circulating Supply: $ 3.63B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 628.44M All-Time High: $ 0.48868 All-Time Low: $ 0.06047180011608889 Current Price: $ 0.0707

Mocaverse (MOCA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mocaverse (MOCA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MOCA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MOCA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

