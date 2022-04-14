dotmoovs (MOOV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into dotmoovs (MOOV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

dotmoovs (MOOV) Information dotmoovs is Gamifying sports in the ultimate Play2Earn platform powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyze videos of players performing sports challenges. $MOOV is the native currency of Dotmoovs, which is used to pay setup fees and reward players. Official Website: https://www.dotmoovs.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/e/2PACX-1vRBthE-oWJ1jICKv2X9M2nx3r7Pn4kowYFF9bo_THbD-YVqJsNa6AhH6Ku_B-Et3FvML6uOLrs_k1hm/pub?start=false&loop=false&delayms=3000&slide=id.g2c968c1efc6_0_94 Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/3KDgfZkd3jZ8S2ZwynouuXAjUXGTgKcp1SM5kZ29z76Y Buy MOOV Now!

dotmoovs (MOOV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for dotmoovs (MOOV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 736.81K $ 736.81K $ 736.81K Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 731.18M $ 731.18M $ 731.18M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.098709 $ 0.098709 $ 0.098709 All-Time Low: $ 0.00066401322455994 $ 0.00066401322455994 $ 0.00066401322455994 Current Price: $ 0.0010077 $ 0.0010077 $ 0.0010077 Learn more about dotmoovs (MOOV) price

dotmoovs (MOOV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of dotmoovs (MOOV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MOOV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MOOV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MOOV's tokenomics, explore MOOV token's live price!

How to Buy MOOV Interested in adding dotmoovs (MOOV) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy MOOV, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy MOOV on MEXC now!

