The post Surges to $94K One Day Ahead of Expected Fed Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What started as a slow U.S. morning on crypto markets has taken a quick turn, with bitcoin BTC$92,531.15 re-taking the $94,000 level. Hovering just above $90,000 earlier in the day, the largest crypto surged back to $94,000 minutes after 16:00 UTC, gaining more than $3,000 in less than an hour and up 4% over the past 24 hours. Ethereum’s ether ETH$3,125.08 jumped 5% during the same period, while native tokens of ADA$0.4648 and Chainlink LINK$14.25 climbed even more. The action went down while silver climbed to fresh record highs above $60 per ounce. While broader equity markets remained flat, crypto stocks followed bitcoin’s advance. Digital asset investment firm Galaxy (GLXY) and bitcoin miner CleanSpark (CLSK) led with gains of more than 10%, while Coinbase (COIN), Strategy (MSTR) and BitMine (BMNR) were up 4%-6%. While there was no single obvious catalyst for the quick move higher, BTC for weeks has been mostly selling off alongside the open of U.S. markets. Today’s change of pattern could point to seller exhaustion. Vetle Lunde, lead analyst at K33 Research, pointed to “deeply defensive” positioning on crypto derivatives markets with investors concerned about further weakness, and crowded positioning possibly contributing to the quick snapback. Further signs of bear market capitulation also emerged on Tuesday with Standard Chartered bull Geoff Kendrick slashing his outlook for the price of bitcoin for the next several years. The Coinbase bitcoin premium, which shows the BTC spot price difference on U.S.-centric exchange Coinbase and offshore exchange Binance, has also turned positive over the past few days, signaling U.S. investor demand making a comeback. Looking deeper into market structure, BTC’s daily price gain outpaced the rise in open interest on the derivatives market, suggesting that spot demand is fueling the rally instead of leverage. The Federal Reserve is expected to lower…

The post Solana Price Stalls as Validator and Address Counts Collapse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Since mid-November, the Solana price has been resonating within a narrow consolidation of $145 and $125. Solana’s validator count collapsed from 2,500 to ~800 over two years, raising questions about economic sustainability. The number of active addresses on the Solana network recorded a sharp decline from 9.08 million in January 2025 to 3.75 million now, indicating a drop in user participation. On Tuesday, the crypto market witnessed a notable spike in buying pressure, leading major assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana to a fresh recovery. However, the Solana price faced renewed selling at $145, evidenced by a long-wick rejection in the daily candle. The headwinds can be linked to networks facing scrutiny following a notable decline in active validators and active addresses. Validator Exodus Exposes Economic Pressure on Solana Operators The layer-1 blockchain Solana has witnessed a sharp decline in the number of its validators from 2,500 in early 2023 to around 800 in late 2025, according to Solanacompass data. The collapse has caused an ecosystem divide between opposing camps. One side lauds the trend, arguing that the exodus comprises nearly exclusively unreal identities and poor-quality nodes that were gaming rewards without providing real hardware and uptime. In their view, narrowing the list down to a smaller number of committed validators strengthened the network rather than cooled it down. Infrastructure providers that work directly with node operators have a different story to tell. Teams like Layer 33, which is a collective of 25 independent Solana validators, say, “We personally know the teams shutting down. It is not mostly Sybils.” These operators cited increasing server costs, thin staking yields because of commission cuts, and increasing complexity of keeping nodes profitable as reasons for shutting down. Both sides agree on one thing: raw validator numbers don’t tell us much in and of…

