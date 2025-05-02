What is MVL (MVL)

We build a sustainable Web3 mobility ecosystem. MVL, our native token, incentivizes users who participate in our mobility platform(TADA(Taxi), ONiON(E-Vehicle), Clutch(Wallet)) and more utility is being added to MVL within the NFT and Game ecosystem.

MVL is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



People Also Ask: Other Questions About MVL What is the price of MVL (MVL) today? The live price of MVL (MVL) is 0.003532 USD . What is the market cap of MVL (MVL)? The current market cap of MVL is $ 93.96M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MVL by its real-time market price of 0.003532 USD . What is the circulating supply of MVL (MVL)? The current circulating supply of MVL (MVL) is 26.60B USD . What was the highest price of MVL (MVL)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of MVL (MVL) is 0.0142 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MVL (MVL)? The 24-hour trading volume of MVL (MVL) is $ 30.98K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

