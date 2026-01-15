ArcaneVault Price Today

The live ArcaneVault (AV) price today is $ 0.0000003178, with a 7.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current AV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000003178 per AV.

ArcaneVault currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- AV. During the last 24 hours, AV traded between $ 0.000000282 (low) and $ 0.00000045 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AV moved +3.41% in the last hour and +84.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.88K.

ArcaneVault (AV) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 1.88K$ 1.88K $ 1.88K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.18K$ 3.18K $ 3.18K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

