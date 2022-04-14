Nuklai (NAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nuklai (NAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nuklai (NAI) Information Nuklai is a collaborative data sharing network that allows organizations and individuals to thrive in next-generation data economies facilitating the rapidly increasing need of data to empower the next era of AI. Official Website: https://www.nukl.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.nukl.ai/ Block Explorer: https://snowscan.xyz/token/0x5ac34c53a04b9aaa0bf047e7291fb4e8a48f2a18

Nuklai (NAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nuklai (NAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 9.55B $ 9.55B $ 9.55B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.96M $ 16.96M $ 16.96M All-Time High: $ 0.076 $ 0.076 $ 0.076 All-Time Low: $ 0.001363821954259033 $ 0.001363821954259033 $ 0.001363821954259033 Current Price: $ 0.001775 $ 0.001775 $ 0.001775 Learn more about Nuklai (NAI) price

Nuklai (NAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nuklai (NAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NAI's tokenomics, explore NAI token's live price!

