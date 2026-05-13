What is Nailong about?

Nailong is a decentralized meme coin on the Solana blockchain, driven by the energy of internet meme culture. Inspired by the "Nailong" meme, a fictional tech billionaire, $Nailong aims to be a fun and innovative asset. It combines humor and creativity, offering a unique experience for both meme enthusiasts and investors.

What makes Nailong unique?

$Nailong stands out with its fair launch, fast transactions, and low fees. Its community-driven roadmap includes space-themed NFTs, giveaways, and exclusive meme events, making the journey to the moon entertaining and engaging.

What can Nailong be used for?

Nailong enables fast transactions with low fees and grants access to exclusive meme-based events, blending financial utility with entertainment.

What is the current price of Nailong?

The live price of Nailong (NAILONG) is ₹0.04093143600121480000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Nailong positioned in the market?

Nailong currently sits at market rank #3970, supported by a market capitalization of ₹40930965.286876500000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of NAILONG?

The circulating supply of NAILONG is 999996666.93 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Nailong?

During the last 24 hours, Nailong traded within a range of ₹0.03880757290680520000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.04786599963305040000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Nailong from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Nailong reached an all-time high of ₹6.451045863533840000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.00491708197788180000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is NAILONG trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Nailong?

The current price movement of 3.94% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.