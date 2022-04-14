NAM (NAM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NAM (NAM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NAM (NAM) Information Namada is the Composable Privacy Layer of the Multichain. It is a proof-of-stake layer-1 blockchain that protects users’ personal data by providing a shielded asset hub and enabling shielded cross-chain transactions. Namada is capable of supporting any asset and can be used to retrofit data protection to existing chains, dapps, tokens, and NFTs. Primarily built in Rust, Namada uses CometBFT consensus and the IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication) protocol for multichain interoperability, but can be upgraded to support additional ecosystems beyond IBC. By leveraging advanced cryptographic standards like zk-SNARKs and its potential for interoperability, Namada positions itself as a useful cryptographic primitive for users to protect their on-chain data while interoperating with a wide variety of other blockchains and protocols. Official Website: http://namada.net/ Block Explorer: https://explorer75.org/namada/tokens/tnam1q9gr66cvu4hrzm0sd5kmlnjje82gs3xlfg3v6nu7 Buy NAM Now!

NAM (NAM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Current Price: $ 0.01521
All-Time High: $ 0.1732

NAM (NAM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NAM (NAM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NAM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NAM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NAM's tokenomics, explore NAM token's live price!

