NATIX Network (NATIX) Information NATIX is a global mapping network powered by their proprietary AI and camera DePIN. NATIX’s flagship product “Drive&” uses driver assistant apps (e.g. dashcam and navigation), token incentives, computer vision AI, and smartphone cameras to map the roads and support various mobility, autonomous driving, and smart city applications. With over 120k registered drivers and over 50 million km covered in only 12 months, NATIX is one of the fastest-growing DePINs globally. Official Website: https://www.natix.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.natix.network/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/FRySi8LPkuByB7VPSCCggxpewFUeeJiwEGRKKuhwpKcX Buy NATIX Now!

Market Cap: $ 13.79M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 16.13B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.00223
All-Time Low: $ 0.000553846478431092
Current Price: $ 0.000855

NATIX Network (NATIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NATIX Network (NATIX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NATIX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NATIX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NATIX's tokenomics, explore NATIX token's live price!

