What is NEAR (NEAR)

NEARProtocol is a highly scalable basic protocol that ensures that DApps can run quickly enough on mobile devices. NEARProtocol allows developers to build mobile blockchain DApps and run them on the user's local machine, while providing developers with important information about DApps. Through state slicing, the number of nodes in the blockchain and the network is allowed to scale linearly, and the goal is 100kTPS based on 1 million mobile nodes. NEAR is used to pay for validators, which provide scarce computing and storage resources for the network.

NEAR is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NEAR investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check NEAR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about NEAR on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NEAR buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

NEAR Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NEAR, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NEAR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NEAR price prediction page.

NEAR Price History

Tracing NEAR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NEAR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NEAR price history page.

How to buy NEAR (NEAR)

Looking for how to buy NEAR? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase NEAR on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NEAR to Local Currencies

1 NEAR to VND ₫ 67,313.77 1 NEAR to AUD A$ 3.93932 1 NEAR to GBP ￡ 1.9185 1 NEAR to EUR € 2.22546 1 NEAR to USD $ 2.558 1 NEAR to MYR RM 10.92266 1 NEAR to TRY ₺ 98.6109 1 NEAR to JPY ¥ 367.99388 1 NEAR to RUB ₽ 211.6745 1 NEAR to INR ₹ 215.74172 1 NEAR to IDR Rp 41,934.41952 1 NEAR to KRW ₩ 3,562.6545 1 NEAR to PHP ₱ 141.969 1 NEAR to EGP ￡E. 129.84408 1 NEAR to BRL R$ 14.37596 1 NEAR to CAD C$ 3.50446 1 NEAR to BDT ৳ 311.8202 1 NEAR to NGN ₦ 4,099.34848 1 NEAR to UAH ₴ 106.4128 1 NEAR to VES Bs 219.988 1 NEAR to PKR Rs 721.15136 1 NEAR to KZT ₸ 1,316.50028 1 NEAR to THB ฿ 84.414 1 NEAR to TWD NT$ 78.42828 1 NEAR to AED د.إ 9.38786 1 NEAR to CHF Fr 2.09756 1 NEAR to HKD HK$ 19.8245 1 NEAR to MAD .د.م 23.68708 1 NEAR to MXN $ 50.1368

NEAR Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NEAR, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NEAR What is the price of NEAR (NEAR) today? The live price of NEAR (NEAR) is 2.558 USD . What is the market cap of NEAR (NEAR)? The current market cap of NEAR is $ 2.96M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NEAR by its real-time market price of 2.558 USD . What is the circulating supply of NEAR (NEAR)? The current circulating supply of NEAR (NEAR) is 1.16M USD . What was the highest price of NEAR (NEAR)? As of 2025-05-02 , the highest price of NEAR (NEAR) is 20.48 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NEAR (NEAR)? The 24-hour trading volume of NEAR (NEAR) is $ 7.73M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!

The FTX Collapse: A Deep Dive into One of Crypto’s Biggest Scandals In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.