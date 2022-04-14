Nobody Sausage (NOBODY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nobody Sausage (NOBODY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nobody Sausage (NOBODY) Information Nobody Sausage is a grassroots social media character and entertainment brand originally created by Kael Cabral. Known for its quirky personality and viral appeal, it has become a symbol of absurd, joyful internet culture. Official Website: https://nobodysausage.club/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/C29ebrgYjYoJPMGPnPSGY1q3mMGk4iDSqnQeQQA7moon Buy NOBODY Now!

Nobody Sausage (NOBODY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nobody Sausage (NOBODY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 943.09M $ 943.09M $ 943.09M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 38.68M $ 38.68M $ 38.68M All-Time High: $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 All-Time Low: $ 0.003144063138629749 $ 0.003144063138629749 $ 0.003144063138629749 Current Price: $ 0.041011 $ 0.041011 $ 0.041011 Learn more about Nobody Sausage (NOBODY) price

Nobody Sausage (NOBODY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nobody Sausage (NOBODY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NOBODY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NOBODY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NOBODY's tokenomics, explore NOBODY token's live price!

