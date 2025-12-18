PANews reported on November 20th that GemW, a global on-chain trading platform, officially launched a dedicated xStocks zone for US stock tokens. This zone supports on-chain trading of popular US stock tokens such as NVDAx and TSLAx, providing users with a direct channel between on-chain and traditional financial assets. It enables 24/7 on-chain trading of US stocks, bringing a brand-new tokenized investment experience. By leveraging xStocks, GemW has taken the lead in the RWA (Retail Transaction) sector, providing non-US users with a convenient access to US stock token liquidity and strengthening the platform's differentiated advantage in the on-chain trading field. xStocks is an innovative asset form that tokenizes well-known US stocks. It represents the on-chain equity mapping of the corresponding underlying assets and does not imply holding the underlying stock assets. xStocks is based on public chains such as Solana, and licensed custodians hold the corresponding stocks or ETFs at a 1:1 ratio to ensure transparent and compliant value. Disclaimer: This article is for marketing and informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to invest. Tokenized assets carry high risks; participation requires caution. GemW and its affiliates make no promises or guarantees regarding the future performance of any digital asset, token, or underlying asset. GemW platform services are not provided to users in the United States or other restricted jurisdictions.

