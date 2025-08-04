What is NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX)

NVIDIA xStock (NVDAx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. NVDAx tracks the price of NVIDIA Corp (the underlying). NVDAx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of NVIDIA Corp, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

NVIDIA xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NVIDIA xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check NVDAX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about NVIDIA xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NVIDIA xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

NVIDIA xStock Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NVIDIA xStock, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NVDAX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NVIDIA xStock price prediction page.

NVIDIA xStock Price History

Tracing NVDAX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NVDAX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NVIDIA xStock price history page.

NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NVDAX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX)

Looking for how to buy NVIDIA xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase NVIDIA xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NVDAX to Local Currencies

1 NVDAX to VND ₫ 4,626,966.45 1 NVDAX to AUD A$ 270.7782 1 NVDAX to GBP ￡ 131.8725 1 NVDAX to EUR € 151.2138 1 NVDAX to USD $ 175.83 1 NVDAX to MYR RM 743.7609 1 NVDAX to TRY ₺ 7,152.7644 1 NVDAX to JPY ¥ 25,847.01 1 NVDAX to ARS ARS$ 237,927.8811 1 NVDAX to RUB ₽ 13,989.0348 1 NVDAX to INR ₹ 15,330.6177 1 NVDAX to IDR Rp 2,882,458.5552 1 NVDAX to KRW ₩ 243,193.9896 1 NVDAX to PHP ₱ 10,113.7416 1 NVDAX to EGP ￡E. 8,427.5319 1 NVDAX to BRL R$ 974.0982 1 NVDAX to CAD C$ 240.8871 1 NVDAX to BDT ৳ 21,226.1976 1 NVDAX to NGN ₦ 266,004.4155 1 NVDAX to UAH ₴ 7,256.5041 1 NVDAX to VES Bs 21,627.09 1 NVDAX to CLP $ 170,555.1 1 NVDAX to PKR Rs 49,265.8077 1 NVDAX to KZT ₸ 94,227.297 1 NVDAX to THB ฿ 5,703.9252 1 NVDAX to TWD NT$ 5,248.5255 1 NVDAX to AED د.إ 645.2961 1 NVDAX to CHF Fr 140.664 1 NVDAX to HKD HK$ 1,378.5072 1 NVDAX to MAD .د.م 1,589.5032 1 NVDAX to MXN $ 3,310.8789 1 NVDAX to PLN zł 647.0544 1 NVDAX to RON лв 770.1354 1 NVDAX to SEK kr 1,698.5178 1 NVDAX to BGN лв 295.3944 1 NVDAX to HUF Ft 60,504.8613 1 NVDAX to CZK Kč 3,732.8709 1 NVDAX to KWD د.ك 53.27649 1 NVDAX to ILS ₪ 599.5803

NVIDIA xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NVIDIA xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NVIDIA xStock What is the price of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) today? The live price of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) is 175.83 USD . What is the market cap of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX)? The current market cap of NVIDIA xStock is $ 1.35M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NVDAX by its real-time market price of 175.83 USD . What is the circulating supply of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX)? The current circulating supply of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) is 7.66K USD . What was the highest price of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX)? As of 2025-08-04 , the highest price of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) is 186.35 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX)? The 24-hour trading volume of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) is $ 95.55K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 4, 2025 Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place. The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the easiest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day earns you 10 tokens. Since its launch in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users preparing for AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. Want to boost your Web3 earnings even further? ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 4, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right,

Today’s Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer for August 4, 2025 What’s up, combo chasers? Dropee has dropped another tricky question, and you know what that means—time to prove you’re not just lucky, but smart too. Let’s reveal today’s correct answer and keep that leaderboard fire burning. Today’s Dropee Question of the Day for August 4-5, 2025 Dropee Question of the Day for August 3: What is the gaming term for a series of actions to unlock rewards? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Combo Dropee Daily Combo Code August 4-5, 2025 As we work on updating the Dropee combo for today, feel free to click here to view