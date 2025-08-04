More About NVDAX

NVIDIA xStock Logo

NVIDIA xStock Price(NVDAX)

NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Live Price Chart

$175.83
$175.83$175.83
+1.93%1D
USD

NVDAX Live Price Data & Information

NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) is currently trading at 175.83 USD with a market cap of 1.35M USD. NVDAX to USD price is updated in real-time.

NVIDIA xStock Key Market Performance:

$ 95.55K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.93%
NVIDIA xStock 24-hour price change
7.66K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the NVDAX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NVDAX price information.

NVDAX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of NVIDIA xStock for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +3.3293+1.93%
30 Days$ +16.42+10.30%
60 Days$ +75.83+75.83%
90 Days$ +75.83+75.83%
NVIDIA xStock Price Change Today

Today, NVDAX recorded a change of $ +3.3293 (+1.93%), reflecting its latest market activity.

NVIDIA xStock 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +16.42 (+10.30%), showing the token's short-term performance.

NVIDIA xStock 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NVDAX saw a change of $ +75.83 (+75.83%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

NVIDIA xStock 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +75.83 (+75.83%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NVDAX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of NVIDIA xStock: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 171
$ 171$ 171

$ 177.92
$ 177.92$ 177.92

$ 186.35
$ 186.35$ 186.35

+0.35%

+1.93%

+1.09%

NVDAX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.35M
$ 1.35M$ 1.35M

$ 95.55K
$ 95.55K$ 95.55K

7.66K
7.66K 7.66K

What is NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX)

NVIDIA xStock (NVDAx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. NVDAx tracks the price of NVIDIA Corp (the underlying). NVDAx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of NVIDIA Corp, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

NVIDIA xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NVIDIA xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NVDAX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about NVIDIA xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NVIDIA xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

NVIDIA xStock Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NVIDIA xStock, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NVDAX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NVIDIA xStock price prediction page.

NVIDIA xStock Price History

Tracing NVDAX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NVDAX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NVIDIA xStock price history page.

NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NVDAX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX)

Looking for how to buy NVIDIA xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase NVIDIA xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NVDAX to Local Currencies

NVIDIA xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NVIDIA xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official NVIDIA xStock Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NVIDIA xStock

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

NVDAX
NVDAX
USD
USD

1 NVDAX = 175.83 USD

Trade

NVDAXUSDT
$175.83
$175.83$175.83
+2.14%

