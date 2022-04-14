Oasys Token (OAS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Oasys Token (OAS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Oasys Token (OAS) Information Oasys blockchain is an EVM-compatible public blockchain optimized for gaming, with partnership of famous gaming studios including Square Enix, NetMarble. OAS is the native token of Oasys blockchain. Official Website: https://www.oasys.games/ Whitepaper: https://docs.oasys.games/ Block Explorer: https://scan.oasys.games/ Buy OAS Now!

Market Cap: $ 53.53M
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 4.64B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 115.30M
All-Time High: $ 0.33079
All-Time Low: $ 0.010164132797505056
Current Price: $ 0.01153

Oasys Token (OAS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Oasys Token (OAS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OAS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OAS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OAS's tokenomics, explore OAS token's live price!

Analysing the price history of OAS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

OAS Price Prediction Want to know where OAS might be heading? Our OAS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OAS token's Price Prediction now!

