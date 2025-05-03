Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
Oasys Token Price(OAS)
The current price of Oasys Token (OAS) today is 0.01453 USD with a current market cap of $ 59.47M USD. OAS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Oasys Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 22.10K USD
- Oasys Token price change within the day is -5.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.09B USD
Get real-time price updates of the OAS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OAS price information.
Track the price changes of Oasys Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0007792
|-5.09%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00125
|-7.93%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00606
|-29.44%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01045
|-41.84%
Today, OAS recorded a change of $ -0.0007792 (-5.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.Oasys Token 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00125 (-7.93%), showing the token's short-term performance.Oasys Token 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, OAS saw a change of $ -0.00606 (-29.44%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Oasys Token 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01045 (-41.84%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Oasys Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.28%
-5.09%
-3.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Oasys blockchain is an EVM-compatible public blockchain optimized for gaming, with partnership of famous gaming studios including Square Enix, NetMarble. OAS is the native token of Oasys blockchain.
Oasys Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Oasys Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check OAS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Oasys Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Oasys Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Oasys Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OAS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Oasys Token price prediction page.
Tracing OAS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OAS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Oasys Token price history page.
Looking for how to buy Oasys Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Oasys Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 OAS to VND
₫382.35695
|1 OAS to AUD
A$0.0225215
|1 OAS to GBP
￡0.0108975
|1 OAS to EUR
€0.0127864
|1 OAS to USD
$0.01453
|1 OAS to MYR
RM0.0620431
|1 OAS to TRY
₺0.5588238
|1 OAS to JPY
¥2.1042346
|1 OAS to RUB
₽1.2049729
|1 OAS to INR
₹1.2280756
|1 OAS to IDR
Rp238.1966832
|1 OAS to KRW
₩20.3501368
|1 OAS to PHP
₱0.806415
|1 OAS to EGP
￡E.0.7371069
|1 OAS to BRL
R$0.0820945
|1 OAS to CAD
C$0.0200514
|1 OAS to BDT
৳1.771207
|1 OAS to NGN
₦23.3600263
|1 OAS to UAH
₴0.604448
|1 OAS to VES
Bs1.27864
|1 OAS to PKR
Rs4.0962976
|1 OAS to KZT
₸7.5245058
|1 OAS to THB
฿0.480943
|1 OAS to TWD
NT$0.4462163
|1 OAS to AED
د.إ0.0533251
|1 OAS to CHF
Fr0.0119146
|1 OAS to HKD
HK$0.1126075
|1 OAS to MAD
.د.م0.1345478
|1 OAS to MXN
$0.2844974
For a more in-depth understanding of Oasys Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!
In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee