ORBOFI (OBI) Information Orbofi AI is the ultimate and most used AI-generated content engine in web3, for games, apps, and every online community. Orbofi empowers consumers and developers to create onchain AI-generated content ( 2D, 3D, sounds etc..) , and create finetuned AI models in a few clicks that can be monetized. Orofi AI powers the entire production of AI-generated assets and finetuned AI models in web3. Official Website: https://www.orbofi.com/ Whitepaper: https://wiki.orbofi.com/learn Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xbb3a8fd6ec4bf0fdc6cd2739b1e41192d12b1873

ORBOFI (OBI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ORBOFI (OBI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 734.29K $ 734.29K $ 734.29K Total Supply: $ 2.00B $ 2.00B $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.12B $ 1.12B $ 1.12B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.31M $ 1.31M $ 1.31M All-Time High: $ 0.1055 $ 0.1055 $ 0.1055 All-Time Low: $ 0.000638172240236177 $ 0.000638172240236177 $ 0.000638172240236177 Current Price: $ 0.0006561 $ 0.0006561 $ 0.0006561 Learn more about ORBOFI (OBI) price

ORBOFI (OBI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ORBOFI (OBI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OBI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OBI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OBI's tokenomics, explore OBI token's live price!

