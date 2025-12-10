Why you need to buy Microsoft stock before January 2026

Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) long-term trading history is showing a recurring seasonal pattern that may offer investors a notable opportunity ahead of January 2026. In this line, drawing on 38 years of performance data, the company has consistently tended to outperform in the first month of the year. This outlook comes as MSFT shares have rallied nearly 18% year-to-date, trading at $492 as of press time. MSFT YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Now, over almost four decades, seasonality data indicates that the stock has delivered an average return of 4.3% in January and posted positive performance in 66% of those periods, according to insights from charting platform TrendSpider shared on December 10. MSFT stock seasonality chart. Source: TrendSpider Notably, January offers the strongest combination of frequency and magnitude of gains, outperforming other relatively strong months such as March, April and October. The data also highlighted a spike in Microsoft's average monthly price change during January, signaling both consistent returns and stronger momentum. MSFT stock fundamentals This pattern is particularly relevant heading into 2026, as Microsoft's leadership in AI, cloud services and enterprise software continues to support long-term revenue growth. If market conditions hold, this seasonal advantage could provide investors with a timely entry point before the new year. Meanwhile, the American technology giant is supported by key fundamentals that could help the stock extend its rally. For instance, in its most recent quarter, the company reported $76.4 billion in revenue, up 18% year-over-year, alongside $27.2 billion in net income and $3.65 in diluted earnings per share, a 24% annual increase. Growth was driven primarily by cloud and AI operations. These results arrive alongside major product and infrastructure updates. At Ignite 2025, Microsoft introduced expanded Copilot capabilities and new AI "agent" tools across Microsoft 365 and Azure, further strengthening its ability…