The post Why you need to buy Microsoft stock before January 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) long-term trading history is showing a recurring seasonal pattern that may offer investors a notable opportunity ahead of January 2026. In this line, drawing on 38 years of performance data, the company has consistently tended to outperform in the first month of the year. This outlook comes as MSFT shares have rallied nearly 18% year-to-date, trading at $492 as of press time. MSFT YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Now, over almost four decades, seasonality data indicates that the stock has delivered an average return of 4.3% in January and posted positive performance in 66% of those periods, according to insights from charting platform TrendSpider shared on December 10. MSFT stock seasonality chart. Source: TrendSpider Notably, January offers the strongest combination of frequency and magnitude of gains, outperforming other relatively strong months such as March, April and October. The data also highlighted a spike in Microsoft’s average monthly price change during January, signaling both consistent returns and stronger momentum. MSFT stock fundamentals This pattern is particularly relevant heading into 2026, as Microsoft’s leadership in AI, cloud services and enterprise software continues to support long-term revenue growth. If market conditions hold, this seasonal advantage could provide investors with a timely entry point before the new year. Meanwhile, the American technology giant is supported by key fundamentals that could help the stock extend its rally. For instance, in its most recent quarter, the company reported $76.4 billion in revenue, up 18% year-over-year, alongside $27.2 billion in net income and $3.65 in diluted earnings per share, a 24% annual increase. Growth was driven primarily by cloud and AI operations. These results arrive alongside major product and infrastructure updates. At Ignite 2025, Microsoft introduced expanded Copilot capabilities and new AI “agent” tools across Microsoft 365 and Azure, further strengthening its ability…

The post Trump to start final Fed chair interviews beginning with Kevin Warsh appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Donald Trump will begin the final interviews of candidates for the Federal Reserve chair this week, putting back on track the formal selection process that began this summer. “We’re going to be looking at a couple different people, but I have a pretty good idea of who I want,” Trump said Tuesday night aboard Air Force One to reporters. The interviews by Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will begin with former Fed governor Kevin Warsh on Wednesday and also include Kevin Hassett, the director of the National Economic Council, at some point, according to two sources. It restarts the process that was derailed a bit last week when interviews with candidates were abruptly canceled. Trump said recently he knew who he was going to pick to replace current Chair Jerome Powell, and prediction markets overwhelmingly believed it would be Hassett. But his possible selection received some pushback from the markets recently, especially among fixed income investors concerned Hassett would only do Trump’s bidding and keep rates too low even if inflation snaps back. So it’s unclear if these interviews are a sign Trump has changed his mind or just the final stage of the formal process. CNBC first reported in October that Trump had narrowed the candidate list down to five people. Four of those five will be part of these final interviews. The group also includes current Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman as well as BlackRock fixed income chief Rick Rieder. The Fed will likely lower rates for a third time this year on Wednesday, but Powell, whose term as chair is up in May, is expected to strike a cautious tone at his post-meeting press conference on how much lower the central bank will go next year. The Fed’s latest forecast released in September called…

