What is OBORTECH (OBORTECH)

OBORTECH is a decentralized and democratic digital ecosystem pioneering DePIN in the supply chain industry via decentralized data control. It is an all-in-one simple solution to enable a digitized and traceable supply chain for RWA field. OBORTECH has 12 awards from multinational organizations such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google, PwC, World Bank, MIT Accelerator & Poland Prize, Fruit Logistica, Berlin Partner, etc.

OBORTECH Price Prediction

OBORTECH Price History

How to buy OBORTECH (OBORTECH)

OBORTECH to Local Currencies

1 OBORTECH to VND ₫ 151.5744 1 OBORTECH to AUD A$ 0.008928 1 OBORTECH to GBP ￡ 0.00432 1 OBORTECH to EUR € 0.0050688 1 OBORTECH to USD $ 0.00576 1 OBORTECH to MYR RM 0.0245952 1 OBORTECH to TRY ₺ 0.2215296 1 OBORTECH to JPY ¥ 0.8341632 1 OBORTECH to RUB ₽ 0.4776768 1 OBORTECH to INR ₹ 0.4868352 1 OBORTECH to IDR Rp 94.4262144 1 OBORTECH to KRW ₩ 8.0672256 1 OBORTECH to PHP ₱ 0.31968 1 OBORTECH to EGP ￡E. 0.2922048 1 OBORTECH to BRL R$ 0.032544 1 OBORTECH to CAD C$ 0.0079488 1 OBORTECH to BDT ৳ 0.702144 1 OBORTECH to NGN ₦ 9.2604096 1 OBORTECH to UAH ₴ 0.239616 1 OBORTECH to VES Bs 0.50688 1 OBORTECH to PKR Rs 1.6238592 1 OBORTECH to KZT ₸ 2.9828736 1 OBORTECH to THB ฿ 0.190656 1 OBORTECH to TWD NT$ 0.1768896 1 OBORTECH to AED د.إ 0.0211392 1 OBORTECH to CHF Fr 0.0047232 1 OBORTECH to HKD HK$ 0.04464 1 OBORTECH to MAD .د.م 0.0533376 1 OBORTECH to MXN $ 0.1127808

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OBORTECH What is the price of OBORTECH (OBORTECH) today? The live price of OBORTECH (OBORTECH) is 0.00576 USD . What is the market cap of OBORTECH (OBORTECH)? The current market cap of OBORTECH is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of OBORTECH by its real-time market price of 0.00576 USD . What is the circulating supply of OBORTECH (OBORTECH)? The current circulating supply of OBORTECH (OBORTECH) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of OBORTECH (OBORTECH)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of OBORTECH (OBORTECH) is 0.047 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of OBORTECH (OBORTECH)? The 24-hour trading volume of OBORTECH (OBORTECH) is $ 1.03K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

