What is OCEAN (OCEAN)

An ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption.

OCEAN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



OCEAN Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as OCEAN, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OCEAN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our OCEAN price prediction page.

OCEAN Price History

Tracing OCEAN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OCEAN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our OCEAN price history page.

How to buy OCEAN (OCEAN)

Looking for how to buy OCEAN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OCEAN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OCEAN to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OCEAN What is the price of OCEAN (OCEAN) today? The live price of OCEAN (OCEAN) is -- USD . What is the market cap of OCEAN (OCEAN)? The current market cap of OCEAN is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of OCEAN by its real-time market price of -- USD . What is the circulating supply of OCEAN (OCEAN)? The current circulating supply of OCEAN (OCEAN) is -- USD . What was the highest price of OCEAN (OCEAN)? As of 2025-05-25 , the highest price of OCEAN (OCEAN) is -- USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of OCEAN (OCEAN)? The 24-hour trading volume of OCEAN (OCEAN) is -- USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

