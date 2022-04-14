Space Nation (OIK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Space Nation (OIK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Space Nation (OIK) Information Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop. At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds. Official Website: https://spacenation.online/ Whitepaper: https://static.spacenation.online/assets/litepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x6E7F11641c1EC71591828E531334192d622703F7 Buy OIK Now!

Market Cap: $ 10.06M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 201.34M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 49.98M
All-Time High: $ 0.4
All-Time Low: $ 0.01431035188800632
Current Price: $ 0.04998

Space Nation (OIK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Space Nation (OIK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OIK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OIK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

