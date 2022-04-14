Orderly Network (ORDER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Orderly Network (ORDER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Orderly Network (ORDER) Information Orderly Network is an Omnichain orderbook and clearinghouse shared between different blockchains. Orderly offers spot and perpetual futures orderbooks across Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Base and Near, while expanding to other blockchains. We operate as an infrastructure provider, onboarding brokers via our SDK. The brokers onboard different categories of traders - retail, professional and institutional. This is analogous to a decentralized CME, eventually with hundreds of brokers on top. The Orderly Chain, powered by OP stack and Celestia DA, is the clearinghouse that settles all trades across 20+ brokers on top of Orderly. Official Website: https://orderly.network/ Whitepaper: https://orderly.network/docs/home Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xABD4C63d2616A5201454168269031355f4764337 Buy ORDER Now!

Orderly Network (ORDER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Orderly Network (ORDER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 26.60M $ 26.60M $ 26.60M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 252.13M $ 252.13M $ 252.13M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 105.50M $ 105.50M $ 105.50M All-Time High: $ 0.3789 $ 0.3789 $ 0.3789 All-Time Low: $ 0.06581957903741469 $ 0.06581957903741469 $ 0.06581957903741469 Current Price: $ 0.1055 $ 0.1055 $ 0.1055 Learn more about Orderly Network (ORDER) price

Orderly Network (ORDER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Orderly Network (ORDER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ORDER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ORDER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ORDER's tokenomics, explore ORDER token's live price!

How to Buy ORDER Interested in adding Orderly Network (ORDER) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ORDER, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ORDER on MEXC now!

Orderly Network (ORDER) Price History Analysing the price history of ORDER helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ORDER Price History now!

ORDER Price Prediction Want to know where ORDER might be heading? Our ORDER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ORDER token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!