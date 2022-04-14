PIBBLE (PIB) Tokenomics

PIBBLE (PIB) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into PIBBLE (PIB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

PIBBLE (PIB) Information

Pibble is a coin used as a key currency on the P2E (Play to Earn) game platform "Play Meta," which was launched earlier this year. As various game companies, including Pibble's own P2E Game Bomul-planet, are scheduled to be operated in PlayMeta in the future, PIBLE's demand is expected to grow rapidly. In February, Pibble also signed a business agreement with Netmarble, one of the largest game companies in Korea, in areas such as blockchain, defi, and NFT.

Official Website:
https://pibble.io
Whitepaper:
https://pibble.gitbook.io/pibble-whitepaper
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x1864ce27e9f7517047933caae530674e8c70b8a7

PIBBLE (PIB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for PIBBLE (PIB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 9.97M
$ 9.97M$ 9.97M
Total Supply:
$ 30.00B
$ 30.00B$ 30.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 24.15B
$ 24.15B$ 24.15B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 12.39M
$ 12.39M$ 12.39M
All-Time High:
$ 0.004
$ 0.004$ 0.004
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000056931377751
$ 0.000056931377751$ 0.000056931377751
Current Price:
$ 0.000413
$ 0.000413$ 0.000413

PIBBLE (PIB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of PIBBLE (PIB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PIB tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PIB tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PIB's tokenomics, explore PIB token's live price!

How to Buy PIB

Interested in adding PIBBLE (PIB) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy PIB, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.

PIBBLE (PIB) Price History

Analysing the price history of PIB helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

PIB Price Prediction

Want to know where PIB might be heading? Our PIB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.