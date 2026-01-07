Pieverse is a Web3 payment compliance infrastructure that transforms blockchain timestamps into legally recognized, business-ready records. By combining on-chain proof, transaction context, and jurisdiction-specific compliance intelligence, Pieverse enables businesses, freelancers, and DAOs to make crypto payments that are verifiable, auditable, and compliant across multiple jurisdictions. The project evolved from its TimeFi foundation into a Timestamping Layer for compliant value exchange, bridging blockchain transactions with real-world finance.