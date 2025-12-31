ExchangeDEX+
2025 Recap
The live Pieverse price today is 0.4892 USD.PIEVERSE market cap is -- USD. Track real-time PIEVERSE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About PIEVERSE

PIEVERSE Price Info

What is PIEVERSE

PIEVERSE Whitepaper

PIEVERSE Official Website

PIEVERSE Tokenomics

PIEVERSE Price Forecast

PIEVERSE History

PIEVERSE Buying Guide

Pieverse Logo

Pieverse Price(PIEVERSE)

1 PIEVERSE to USD Live Price:

-6.82%1D
USD
Pieverse (PIEVERSE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:50:56 (UTC+8)

Pieverse Price Today

The live Pieverse (PIEVERSE) price today is $ 0.4892, with a 6.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current PIEVERSE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.4892 per PIEVERSE.

Pieverse currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- PIEVERSE. During the last 24 hours, PIEVERSE traded between $ 0.4359 (low) and $ 0.6492 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, PIEVERSE moved +3.46% in the last hour and +4.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 219.77K.

Pieverse (PIEVERSE) Market Information

BSC

The current Market Cap of Pieverse is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 219.77K. The circulating supply of PIEVERSE is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 489.20M.

Pieverse Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+3.46%

-6.81%

+4.26%

+4.26%

Pieverse (PIEVERSE) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Pieverse for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.035747-6.81%
30 Days$ +0.1574+47.43%
60 Days$ +0.4392+878.40%
90 Days$ +0.4392+878.40%
Pieverse Price Change Today

Today, PIEVERSE recorded a change of $ -0.035747 (-6.81%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Pieverse 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1574 (+47.43%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Pieverse 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PIEVERSE saw a change of $ +0.4392 (+878.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Pieverse 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.4392 (+878.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Pieverse (PIEVERSE)?

Check out the Pieverse Price History page now.

AI Analysis for Pieverse

AI-driven insights that analyse Pieverse latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence Pieverse's prices?

PIEVERSE token prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Token utility within the Pieverse ecosystem
4. Partnership announcements and platform developments
5. Supply and demand dynamics
6. Community engagement and adoption rates
7. Regulatory news affecting gaming/metaverse tokens
8. Competition from similar blockchain gaming projects
9. Technical analysis and whale movements
10. General economic conditions and risk appetite

Why do people want to know Pieverse's price today?

People want to know Pieverse (PIEVERSE) price today for several reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, timing buy/sell orders, assessing market trends, calculating profits/losses, and staying updated on their investment value in real-time.

Price Prediction for Pieverse

Pieverse (PIEVERSE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PIEVERSE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Pieverse (PIEVERSE) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Pieverse could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Pieverse will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for PIEVERSE price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Pieverse Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Pieverse in India

Ready to get started with Pieverse? Buying PIEVERSE is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Pieverse. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Pieverse (PIEVERSE) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Pieverse will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Pieverse (PIEVERSE) Guide

What can you do with Pieverse

Owning Pieverse allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Pieverse (PIEVERSE) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Pieverse (PIEVERSE)

Pieverse is a Web3 payment compliance infrastructure that transforms blockchain timestamps into legally recognized, business-ready records. By combining on-chain proof, transaction context, and jurisdiction-specific compliance intelligence, Pieverse enables businesses, freelancers, and DAOs to make crypto payments that are verifiable, auditable, and compliant across multiple jurisdictions. The project evolved from its TimeFi foundation into a Timestamping Layer for compliant value exchange, bridging blockchain transactions with real-world finance.

Pieverse Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Pieverse, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pieverse

How much will 1 Pieverse be worth in 2030?
If Pieverse were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Pieverse prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:50:56 (UTC+8)

Pieverse (PIEVERSE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Pieverse Hot News

Apple (AAPL) Dividend 2026 Forecast: Why Smart Traders Prefer Capital Gains Over Yield

Apple (AAPL) Dividend 2026 Forecast: Why Smart Traders Prefer Capital Gains Over Yield

December 31, 2025
MEXC Concludes Year-End Golden Era Showdown, Reveals 2,000g Gold Bar and BTC Winners

MEXC Concludes Year-End Golden Era Showdown, Reveals 2,000g Gold Bar and BTC Winners

December 31, 2025
Copy Trading Guide: How to Invest Like Pro Traders (Complete Beginner&#8217;s Guide 2026)

Copy Trading Guide: How to Invest Like Pro Traders (Complete Beginner’s Guide 2026)

December 31, 2025
Explore More about Pieverse

PIEVERSE USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on PIEVERSE with leverage. Explore PIEVERSE USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Pieverse (PIEVERSE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Pieverse price, volume, and trade directly.

