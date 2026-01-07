More About PLAYSOLANA
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Play Solana (PLAYSOLANA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
Play Solana (PLAYSOLANA) Information
Play Solana is a Web3 gaming platform built on Solana, becoming the de facto SuperHub where hardware, games, and branded IP merge with GameFi and DeFi to let gamers play, build, live, and earn.
Play Solana (PLAYSOLANA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Play Solana (PLAYSOLANA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PLAYSOLANA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PLAYSOLANA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PLAYSOLANA's tokenomics, explore PLAYSOLANA token's live price!
How to Buy PLAYSOLANA
Interested in adding Play Solana (PLAYSOLANA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy PLAYSOLANA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
Play Solana (PLAYSOLANA) Price History
Analysing the price history of PLAYSOLANA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
PLAYSOLANA Price Prediction
Want to know where PLAYSOLANA might be heading? Our PLAYSOLANA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
